Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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J_Banger's avatar
J_Banger
8m

Oh god, he’s a bigger dork than I thought. What a special little boy!

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Todd's avatar
Todd
17m

>snicker!<

Yes, well, The Right: "Do as I say, not as I do . . . ."

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