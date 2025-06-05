Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Eisler's avatar
Barry Eisler
10h

Mind-boggling that this even needs to be reported, but obviously it does. And important to note that in the same way our rulers were assuring us Joe Biden was Sharp As A Tack(™) while fully aware of his alarming senescence, the same people who blamed this attack on anti-semitism are fully aware of what’s really behind it.

It’s not even new—just a remake of the “They hate us for our freedoms, not for our policies” propaganda that followed 9/11.

There will be much more blowback for America’s funding and fueling of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. And our rulers will continue to gaslight us that antisemitism, and not the genocide, is what’s causing the blowback.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ken Klippenstein and others
Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri's avatar
Getulio Gonzalez-Mulattieri
10h

Solid work, Klipp.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture