Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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StanleyTwoBrix's avatar
StanleyTwoBrix
12hEdited

Well, after all, it has long been treated as capital crime for people outside our borders to put their own interests above the interests of American businesses.

And that always boomerangs back home.

How many thousands of people did we kill just in Central and South America for having the audacity of wanting to charge market rates for fruit and oil?

God forbid you try try and use your nations natural wealth to feed, house and educate your populace.

All of these raise the price of labor, and for that the sentence is, at the very least, a brutal coup to install a brutal US business friendly autocrat - which, of course, comes with a statistically significant chance of being murdered by CIA trained/funded death squads/secret police.

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Clif Brown's avatar
Clif Brown
11h

Isn't this to be expected in our democracy of lobbies?

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