Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
14h

Ken always killing it with this stuff. I think maybe this forces a new way of organizing that is both local and more personal? Not an expert by any means, but the clock is ticking on this stuff and people are waking up, maybe, I think?

Reply
Share
M F's avatar
M F
14h

The Republic's safeguards disappear one by one; the whole Constitution stands to be breached.

The national security apparatus was not competent enough to forestall 9-11. It will make up for that by surveilling and suspecting all law abiding citizens.

Soon enough we will be liable to pre-crimes.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kenneth Klippenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture