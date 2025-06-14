Vance Boelter

I’ve obtained a copy of alleged assassin Vance Boelter’s resume from a recruiter and am posting it in its entirety here.

The document is peppered with corporate speak touting things like his “emotional intelligence” and experience in “senior leadership roles” managing “multimillion-dollar” budgets.

Vance says he held management roles at large food-related companies like Nestle, Del Monte, 7-Eleven, and Johnsonville Sausage. Since 2021, he says he is CEO and co-founder of an organization called Red Lion Group. Identified elsewhere as a private security firm operating in Africa, Boelter’s resume says he focused on expanding the company into new markets and represented the company in investor meetings and industry events.

There is no mention of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or Africa, or private security, as have been reported elsewhere.

The 57-year-old man is accused of shooting to death Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as injuring state senator John Hoffman and his wife at their homes last night.

According to police, Boelter reportedly left behind a list of other targets including abortion facilities and politicians who are abortions rights advocates. Religious and political associations are absent from his resume, with perhaps one exception: a reference to a defunct private Catholic school, Cardinal Stritch University in Wisconsin, where he said he holds a Doctorate in Leadership.

Nonprofit disclosure records list Vance as president of an organization called “You Give Them Something to Eat,” a phrase that appears in the Bible.

In a 2019 comment posted by him on Linkedin, Vance asks for people to pray for the political future of the United States.

“I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of [sic], or will be apart [sic] of for years to come,” he said.

“So I am just very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America.”

My intention in publishing his resume is to provide people with whatever factual information I can. As usual, law enforcement’s selective disclosure of information is feeding viral conspiracy theories that accounts like these might help to dispel.

Anyway, decide for yourself. Maybe that should be the motto of this newsletter.

— Edited by William M. Arkin