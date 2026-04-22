Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Gary Cozette's avatar
Gary Cozette
6h

This is terrifying. It will be used against residents of America someday. I am picturing a drone coming up to our living room window and shooting us as we watch TV. I do not any longer trust that our own government will target people is does not like. Look how Trump is treating immigrant. Hauling them out of their homes and putting them into concentration camps. Unless governments make international treaties to ban this behavior, the world is destined to become "Lord of the Flies".

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John O's avatar
John O
6h

Spot-on analysis of the Hercules metaphor, Ken. I guess our “best and brightest” are just as capable of misreading literature as they are the lessons of history.

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