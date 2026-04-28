Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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Jen's avatar
Jen
8h

Ken, you are truly the best! Thank you so much for your incredibly thorough and critically important information. You provide a unique perspective that other media doesn't have and always bring receipts!!!

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
8h

I'm looking forward to the year when the RNC and DNC have to split the costs in order to afford renting space in a run down VFW hall near the slaughterhouse in Des Moines IA to hold their joint convention.

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