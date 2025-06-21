Breaking: U.S. Strikes Iran
Trump announces U.S. airstrikes on nuclear sites before calling for peace
President Trump just announced U.S. airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran, before declaring “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”
With countless U.S. military personnel stationed all over the Middle East within striking distance of Iran and its proxies, I guess we’ll see if they agree it’s time for peace.
