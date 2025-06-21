Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beeeee's avatar
Beeeee
3h

Ah there’s that President of peace I’ve heard so much about that

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Dylan Mobley's avatar
Dylan Mobley
3h

Well then....Mr. Oxymoron strikes back

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ken Klippenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture