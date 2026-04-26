Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

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esti marpet's avatar
esti marpet
1h

as usual, ahead of the pack. this is terrific reporting, Ken.

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1 reply by Ken Klippenstein
Lance Neidhardt's avatar
Lance Neidhardt
1h

Great reporting as always, but I also always appreciate the level-headed analysis of the facts laid out in front of us. It's important that these incidents aren't viewed as simply the actions of crazed, perhaps "mentally unwell", individuals, but as the actions of people who have been pushed to the brink by a system that's failing people at best and actively murdering them at worst.

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